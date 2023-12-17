The rain has now exited Central Indiana and temps have begun to fall. Clouds will continue to stick around overnight as lows fall into the lower 30’s. Conditions will remain dry but expect winds to start to ramp up.

A blast of winter will hit us as you head out the door Monday morning. Temps will be in the lower 30’s with gusty winds. Feel like temps on Monday will be in the teens and snow is also in the forecast. Confidence is increasing that we could see light accumulations with snow squalls possible. A snow squall is a sudden burst of heavy snow that could cause limited visibility and slick roads in a short period. The best area for snow squalls to develop as of right now is NE Indianapolis and further north. Total snowfall accumulations will be light for central Indiana but a few slick spots will be possible. Timing: The timing looks to be Monday morning into the early afternoon hours.

We will stay cold Tuesday but sunshine returns to Central Indiana. 40’s are back in the forecast Wednesday and last through the weekend.