Winter-like Friday forecast; improvements for the weekend

Light wintry mix is traveling over central Indiana this Friday morning. The wet pavement and falling temperatures could create a few slick spots on roads during the morning commute. A strong northwesterly wind will gust from 35-40 MPH at times during the first half of the day, which may result in difficult travel conditions for high profile vehicles. Temperatures in the lower 30s are expected early in the day with wind chills dropping into the lower 20s.

Keep the heavy coat on hand through the afternoon because temperatures will struggle to rise near 40 degrees. Quite a change compared to a high of 59° in Indianapolis Thursday afternoon. Breezy conditions will persist through the afternoon and will become calmer this evening. Skies will gradually turn mostly clear overnight as lows drop into the lower 20s.

Fantastic weather returns this weekend as high pressure slides over the area. Central Indiana will be mostly sunny and seasonal on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s. Spring quickly makes a return on Sunday as highs bump into the lower 60s. The warmer weather will bring a few more clouds and strong southerly winds during the second half of the weekend.