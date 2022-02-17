The National Weather Service has now expanded the winter weather advisory to include the city of Indianapolis tonight. Conditions are turning colder and expected to become slick.

UPDATE: Winter Weather Advisory has been expanded south to include city of Indianapolis this evening through 12am. A transition from rain to sleet & freezing rain that will end as snow continues along with falling temps to create slick conditions this evening. Temperatures are critical and a razor thin line between liquid to frozen. It was still rain in Indianapolis at 4pm with coolest reading @FOX59 @CBS4Indy studios on the northwest side that lowered to 32° within the hour. A transition to wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain should be completed by 6pm city-wide. While precipitation rates may ease, the temps falling below freezing will create icy conditions before snow begins falling well after sunset.

Accumulating snows are still expected into northwest and northwest-central Indiana and could surpass 6″ in some locations. While total snowfall here is expected to be light, the onset of sleet and drop in temperatures will create some ice and slick spots. Great news, machines have come more in line with our thinking that sleet will be more dominate than the freezing rain and the output of freezing rain has lowered from previous solutions. Still slick, with one-tenth of an inch of ice accumulation is still possible especially in north-central Indiana. The system will depart quickly later tonight bring an end to the precipitation the will fall as snow and diminish after 1am – 2am Friday