Winterfest: Zionsville park to turn into winter wonderland with skating rink, sledding hill

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Mulberry Fields Park in Zionsville is transforming into a winter fun zone!

The city of Zionsville will host Winterfest at the park from December 10 to January 2.

The festival will feature an outdoor skating rink made of real ice, sledding hill, live performances, and more.

There will be featured programs throughout Winterfest including a silent disco, skating with characters from Frozen, and of course, a visit from the big man himself, Santa!

Visitors will have an opportunity to build a wreath at the holiday village and enjoy food and drink.

“One of my priorities coming into office was to add more recreation and cultural programming for all ages and Winterfest does just that,” said Mayor Emily Styron.

This month-long, family-friendly event will offer Zionsville something new and exciting – winter-oriented programming. Our Parks and Recreation Department team has knocked it out of the park with this event.”

“We hope this will create a new winter tradition in Zionsville,” added Parks Superintendent Jarod Logsdon.

Tickets will be available to purchase on-site at Winterfest. Admission to the skating rink will be $12 per person and an additional $2 for skate rental.

Online registration is required for some programs and opens Friday, November 19.

During the week, Winterfest will be from 4 to 9 p.m. On the weekend and during Zionsville Community Schools’ winter break, the event will start at noon and close at 9 p.m.