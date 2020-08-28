Wiz Khalifa to bring new delivery-only restaurant chain to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS– Rapper Wiz Khalifa is partnering with Nextbite to launch a new delivery-only restaurant chain called HotBox by Wiz and Indianapolis is among the first cities to get one.

The restaurant will “feature Wiz’s personal favorite dishes, personally curated by Wiz himself, with input from fans,” according to a release.

Some of the menu items include: Blazed Ends – Crispy, savory burnt brisket ends smothered in a smoky sweet BBQ sauce; Taylor Gang Turkey Burger – a juicy turkey patty topped with crisp lettuce, fresh tomato & onion, topped with creamy mayo and a side of Chip Hits: crispy house-made chips tossed in parmesan and lemon; Mac & Yellow – Huge delicious gooey bowl of mac & cheese goodness with even more cheese on top; and for dessert, the Mile High Dark Chocolate Brownie.

In addition to Indianapolis, the delivery-only restaurant will launch in his home town of Pittsburgh, as well as Los Angeles, San Diego, Chicago, Denver, D.C., Houston and New York City. Additional locations will launch monthly based on fan voting.

HotBox by Wiz will be available through major food delivery apps starting on Oct. 1.

Our newsgathering partners at the Indianapolis Star report HotBox Pizza will be watching the launch closely.

“Our main concern would be if there is confusion in the marketplace when people say, ‘We want to order HotBox,’ would they go to their website? Our website?” Gabe Connell, co-owner of HotBox Pizza, told IndyStar. “We’ll be looking into it, without a doubt.”

Nextbite CEO Geoff Madding told the IndyStar they believe the “by Wiz” differentiator is enough to prevent confusion.