WNBA players tour expanded Wheeler Mission

Indianapolis – Indiana Fever players joined Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett today to tour the Wheeler Mission’s expanded center for women and children.

The center opened August 11, after renovations doubled the space for housing and services. The multi-million dollar project added more beds, including apartments for mothers with children. It also added new play areas for kids.

Wheeler Mission’s Chief Program Officer for Women, Colleen Gore, said “homelessness is a concern that Indianapolis needs to address and is addressing but we need to continue to get the word out there and that includes moms with kids, dads with kids, single women, so there’s just a really wide variety of people who can find themselves in those circumstances.”

The WNBA players were proud the community came together to support the expansion. Victoria Vivians, who plays guard, told FOX59 “Because we need everybody. In order for the community to work we need everyone.”

Lindsey Allen, a Fever point guard talked about how important being at the women and children center is to them “we are women and we hope to have kids someday and so seeing everything that the Wheeler Mission is doing for the women in this community, and how they can support them and how they’re underserved currently, it’s just super super important for future generations and generations after that so it’s great to be here.”

Wheeler Mission does still have ways you can support the center. They’re taking cash, items, and anything off their Amazon wishlist.