WNBA star Maya Moore helps overturn Missouri inmate’s 50-year prison sentence

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – WNBA super star Maya Moore is celebrating the release of a man named Jonathon Irons from a Missouri prison.

Moore shared video of Irons walking out as a free man on her Instagram account.

Moore sat out last season to help overturn his conviction.

He was serving a 50-year sentence for a 1998 conviction on burglary and assaulting a homeowner with a gun.

Irons claimed he was misidentified, and insisted he was not at the home.

Moore met him in 2007 during a visit that was part of the prison’s ministry.