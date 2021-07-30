Woman arrested, accused of stealing money from estate of slain Terre Haute officer

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind.– A woman was arrested after allegedly stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the estate of fallen Terre Haute Police officer Rob Pitts.

Indiana State Police say an investigation began on March 6 after detectives received information that Josie Huff, 31, allegedly misused and appropriated $248,653.81 from the estate of her child, who is Pitts’ son. Huff is the Guardian of the Estate.

Officer Rob Pitts

Detectives say she used the funds for self-gain. She was arrested on single charge of theft.

An issue was issued for Huff’s arrest, and she was taken into custody Thursday night in Robinson, Illinois. She’ll be transported to Sullivan County to be held on a $15,000 bond with 10% allowed.

Pitts, a 16-year veteran of the Terre Haute Police Department, died on May 4, 2018 after a shooting. The shooter barricaded himself in a building and later died.