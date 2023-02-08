DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — Nearly 10 years after a Muncie woman went missing after a family reunion, police have a woman in custody in connection with the case.

On Wednesday, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said Sheila York was arrested in Asheville, North Carolina. While she does not face any charges directly tied to the investigation into Ashley Mullis’ disappearance, she does face charges for what happened to Mullis’ child after the disappearance.

27-year-old Ashley Morris Mullis was last seen in September 2013 by family and friends. No one has made contact with her since. The last time she was seen was when she left a family reunion. For days, her dad would leave notes on her door after he didn’t hear from her.

Shortly after Mullis went missing, the department said her child was taken to Florida by Sheila and her husband Daniel. Daniel has since died.

The department said Sheila was being held in North Carolina on a $100,000 fugitive warrant before she will be transferred to Delaware Count to face charges of kidnapping and obstruction of justice.

Mullis’ daughter was remanded to the custody of the Department of Social Services in North Carolina.

Mullis remains missing as of the time of this report.