Woman arrested in Richmond hit-and-run; 16-year-old victim remains hospitalized

RICHMOND, Ind.– A woman was arrested over the weekend in connection with a hit-and-run.

The incident happened on June 26 just before 8 p.m. at Woodside Drive and Hayes Arboretum Road. A 16-year-old cyclist was seriously injured in the crash, and still remains in the ICU.

Police said the suspect, Dakota Blue Egner, was arrested on July 3 for leaving the scene of a serious bodily injury accident. She was taken to the Wayne County Jail.

The Richmond Police Department said the community provided valuable information in this case and “played a major role in helping identify the driver of the vehicle.”