Woman charged in fatal shooting in southern Indiana wooded area

SALEM, Ind. (AP) — A 35-year-old woman has been charged with reckless homicide in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in a wooded area in southern Indiana.

Michael Walker, 55, was found dead Friday afternoon in Salem after a 911 call was made to authorities, state police said Wednesday.

Walker and two other men were looking for ginseng on property behind a home. The men also had two dogs with them.

Police said at least one shot was fired in the direction of Walker and the dogs.

The woman was being held in the Washington County Jail pending a court appearance.