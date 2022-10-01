INDIANAPOLIS – A woman is dead after being hit by an IndyGo bus late Friday night on Indy’s northeast side.

Police say it happened just before 11 p.m. at the intersection of 38th Street & Emerson Avenue. Officers say the woman was crossing 38th Street right before she was hit by the bus.

Officers say the woman was transported to an area hospital. Officers did not give a condition on the woman, but did say they were treating the incident as a “serious bodily injury.”

Police say the woman was later pronounced deceased.

Authorities say the bus remained at the scene of the accident.

This is preliminary information and we will update you as soon as we gather more information.