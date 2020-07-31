Woman dies after jumping out of moving truck in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind.– Police say a woman died early Friday morning after she jumped out of a moving truck from the back seat.

The incident happened just after 2 a.m. in the 14300 block of northbound SR 37 in Noblesville. Officers arrived and located the woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say, based on witness statements, that a 2019 Ford F-250 crew cab pickup truck was traveling northbound along SR 37 when “the backseat passenger, for an

unknown reason, exited the vehicle through the backseat passenger side window as the vehicle was

moving down the highway.”

Police say the victim had just been picked up from Eddy’s Sports Pub in Noblesville by her fiancé and there was a juvenile in the front passenger seat of the truck.

The fiancé said he didn’t know of the victim’s intentions and was unable to stop the vehicle before she jumped out of the window.

The woman was identified as 35-year-old Alyssa Elliot. A death investigation is ongoing.