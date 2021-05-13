Woman dies in crash on State Road 75 in Hendricks County, infant wounded

HENDRICKS COUNTY — A crash in Hendricks County Thursday afternoon left a woman dead and infant wounded.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department said the crash happened in the 4100 block of South State Road 75 just north of Coatesville just after 3 p.m. Thursday.

An initial investigation into the crash indicates a woman was driving a Toyota Corolla southbound when, for some reason, she drove left of center into the path of an oncoming dump truck.

The woman died at the scene and a medical helicopter flew the infant passenger to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment. The dump truck driver was not injured in the crash.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing as of the time of this report.