INDIANAPOLIS –A female motorist was killed late Monday night when her vehicle struck a second sedan near the intersection of Michigan Rd. and Mayfield Dr. on the city’s northwest side. One driver was traveling northbound on Michigan Rd. when a second driver turned onto Michigan, causing the crash.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police say one of the vehicles burst into flames upon impact. Police officers were able to extinguish the blaze with a fire extinguisher. Both drivers had to be extricated from their vehicles.

A male occupant of one of the vehicle’s was transported to the hospital in what police say was stable condition.