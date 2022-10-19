INDIANAPOLIS— An Indianapolis woman is dead after showing up to a hospital in Hendricks County.

Police were first called to IU West hospital just after 11 o’clock Tuesday night after a woman showed up with gunshots wounds.

That victim later passed away a short time later.

Police believe the woman was shot sitting in a car along west 10th street near Lynhurst before being driven to the hospital five miles west.

“Preliminary information suggests the victim was inside a vehicle. I’m not sure what the reason is why this occurred. I’m not sure if there was a disturbance,” said IMPD officer William Young.

After the victim was dropped off at IU West, a witness helped police locate a crime scene near an apartment complex along West 10th street.

Several neighbors and business owners we spoke to in the area had no idea what motivated the killing, but were disturbed by the violence.

“I think we share the same frustration with the community as far as gun violence,” said Young.

The deadly shooting marks the 20th homicide IMPD has investigated in the first 19 days of October. That includes a death that took place in late May but was just ruled a homicide this month.

IMPD officers again urged the community to speak up and help their detectives figure out who committed the latest killing.

“We’re hoping folks come forward just as they’ve done before to help us solve this case,” said Young.

So far no arrests have been made following the homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Christopher Winter at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail him at Christopher.Winter@indy.gov.