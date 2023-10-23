MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — A woman died in a crash involving two vehicles in Miami County Monday afternoon.

Troopers with the Indiana State Police responded around 4:48 p.m. Monday to the intersection of US 31 and State Road 218 near Bunker Hill after receiving calls of a serious crash. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office and the Bunker Hill Police Department also responded to the scene.

ISP said preliminary information indicates that a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling north on US 31 as it approached State Road 218. The Malibu continued northward until it ended up in the intersection of State Road 218 where it reportedly struck a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic.

The driver of the Chevrolet Sonic was identified as 84-year-old Audrey Boyer of Bunker Hill. Boyer was attempting to turn southbound from State Road 218 onto US 31 when the crash occurred, ISP said.

Boyer was pronounced dead at the scene by the Miami County Coroner’s Office. The driver of the Chevrolet Malibu was transported by a medical helicopter to a hospital in Fort Wayne. Their condition was not provided by ISP.

The crash remains under investigation. ISP noted that alcohol and drugs are not believed to have played a role in the crash.