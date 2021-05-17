Woman faces attempted murder charge after stabbing in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Ind. — A Marion woman is facing an attempted murder charge after she allegedly stabbed a man in Alexandria, according to the Alexandria Police Department.

Just after midnight on March 12, police were called to Gosnell’s Trailer Park, located at 1305 S. Park Avenue, in response to a stabbing.

Police say the victim was taken to an Indianapolis hospital with life-threatening injuries, and he is

currently in stable condition.

Tracy Redding was booked into the Madison County Jail on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery. On Monday, the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office filed a formal charge of attempted murder.