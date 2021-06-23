Woman found dead in Delaware County house fire

COWAN, Ind. – A woman died following a fire at a home in Delaware County.

According to officials, crews were dispatched around 3 a.m. Wednesday to a home on West Malissa Avenue. That’s located in Cowan in Monroe Township.

Crews arrived to find the residence on fire and entered the home. They discovered the woman’s body during a preliminary search.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not yet been released.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.