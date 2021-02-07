Woman found dead in west side apartment

INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD Southwest District officers were called to an apartment in the 1000 block of Hardin Boulevard shortly after 1:00 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived at the Cloverleaf Apartments, they found a woman suffering from apparent trauma. IEMS crews arrived and pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives and the Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency responded to the scene and began the investigation. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the exact manner and cause of death. Once next-of-kin notification has been made, they will also release the name of the decedent.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.