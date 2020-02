Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Ind. – A woman is hospitalized after a shooting in Lawrence this morning.

Police responded to a shooting just after 3 a.m. at the Maison Gardens apartments near East 42nd Street and North Post Road.

Officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. She was awake and talking when medics transported her to the hospital.

