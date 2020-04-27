Woman in critical condition after being shot on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A woman is in critical condition after being shot on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Shortly before 4 p.m. Monday, police were called to the 400 block of North Denny Street.

Officers arrived to find a woman with at least one gunshot wound who was “awake and talking.”

The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.