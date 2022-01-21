Woman in critical condition after crashing into parked cars, fence on Central Ave.

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition after crashing into parked cars in front of a home on the near north side early Friday.

Around 2:40 a.m., the crash was reported in the area of E. 19th Street and Central Avenue.

Police on scene said a woman was headed south on Central when she struck two vehicles parked on the street. The driver then crashed into a fence and onto the lawn. She was taken to the hospital and was critical at last check.

There was no one inside the parked cars.

Police say it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.