INDIANAPOLIS — One woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a house fire that killed a dog on the east side of Indianapolis.

First responders rushed to a home at the corner of N. Irvington and E. 13th Street just before 6:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters rescued one woman while a dog in the home died.

Officials said there were no working smoke detectors in the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.