INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a woman was critically injured in a shooting early Saturday morning on Indy’s near east side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident took place around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of South State Avenue and East Washington Street.

When officers arrived, they found a woman shot on South State Avenue. She was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police did not release any suspect information, but they did say this shooting was part of a road rage incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-3475, or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.