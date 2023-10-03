DAYTON, Ind. — A single-vehicle crash in Dayton, Indiana, left a woman dead and a child injured on Tuesday.

In a press release, the Dayton Police Department reported that its officers responded to an intersection of State Road 38 and Delaware Street after receiving reports of a crash at approximately 8:45 a.m.

Police indicated that the vehicle involved in the crash was a red 2004 Pontiac Sunfire. The driver, who was later identified as a 25-year-old female, reportedly tried to pass a westbound vehicle in a no-pass zone located near a curved hill.

As she left the westbound lane and entered the eastbound lane to pass the car in front of her, the 25-year-old began to lose control of her car, according to DPD. Police reported that an eastbound car was approaching the 25-year-old when she lost control of her vehicle.

The 25-year-old’s Pontiac ultimately left the south side of the roadway and struck a tree. Officials reported that the driver and her 3-year-old daughter were subsequently transported to a local hospital.

The driver was pronounced dead at the hospital. Her daughter suffered minor abrasions and is expected to recover, per DPD’s press release.

The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office will release the driver’s name after her family has been properly notified of her death.