Woman killed after car crashes into pond on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a car went into a pond on the east side of Indianapolis.

Around 2:20 a.m., Indianapolis fire rescue crews were sent to the 34th and Shadeland area for a report of a car in the water.

Crews found a Toyota SUV fully submerged in a pond outside of a nearby business. One male passenger in the SUV had made it out of the vehicle on his own and was helped up the embankment by bystanders.

The driver, a woman, was still in the vehicle. Dive crews located the driver inside the vehicle around 2:50 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the hospital at 2:59 a.m.

Fire officials say the depth of where the car was found was between 6 and 7 feet.

They believe the driver was headed southbound on Shadeland when she left the road, crossed the ditch, and entered the pond about 50 yards off Shadeland.

Photo provided by IFD

Photo provided by IFD

Photo provided by IFD

Photo provided by IFD

Photo provided by IFD