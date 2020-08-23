Woman killed in crash involving Indianapolis fire engine

INDIANAPOLIS — A 71-year-old woman died Sunday morning after a crash involving an Indianapolis fire engine.

The crash happened around 10:45 a.m. on the near south side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says a fire engine was responding to the call of a possible fire when a woman driving a silver 2002 Jeep Liberty collided with the engine at the intersection of Shelby Street and Southern Avenue.

The Jeep “affixed itself on the engine windshield and traveled about 100 feet before disengaging from the windshield and sliding another 100 feet to a stop,” said IFD in a release.

The woman was taken to Eskenazi Hospital and pronounced dead. Her identity has not yet been released.

A firefighter was taken to Methodist Hospital with cuts to the face from the damaged windshield. The engine sustained significant damage to the front and side.

IFD says this is the second time in two days that one of their fire engines was involved in a crash while responding to a call. The other crash happened Saturday at Fall Creek Parkway and Delaware Street, but thankfully, no one was injured.