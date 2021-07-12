Woman killed in Delaware County house fire

Indianapolis firefighters were called to two sets of garage fires overnight within a mile of one another. At least 6 garages were damaged or destroyed.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A woman was killed in a house fire Monday in Delaware County, according to authorities.

Fire crews were called to 401 W. County Road 600 South shortly after 6 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames at the rear of the house.

One occupant was able to escape the home, but 55-year-old Kathleen Owens was found in the living room. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Delaware Fire Department says the cause of the fire is being investigated by the Indiana State Fire Marshal.

DFD added that the fire was mainly contained to one room at rear of house.