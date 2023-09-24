INDIANAPOLIS – A woman was killed in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning on Indy’s near east side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened just before 2 a.m. near the intersection of East Michigan Street and Woodruff Place East Drive.

Police say the woman was crossing the street when she was struck by a silver Jeep. The Jeep continued west on Michigan Street toward downtown.

The woman was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. A police report has revealed she has since been pronounced dead.

Police did not release any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.