Woman left dead after hit & run on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A woman was hit by a car and killed on the east side of Indianapolis early Sunday morning.

911 operators received a call in reference to the crash on the 3200 block of Franklin Road at about 3:15 a.m.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the scene and found an adult woman lying on the ground.

Medics arrived and pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Police say they have very little information and are ruling this a hit and run crash.

Anyone with information regarding the deadly crash is asked to contact police or call CRIME STOPPERS of Central Indiana anonymously at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.