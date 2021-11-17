Woman miraculously leaves accident with minor injuries after her car is folded in half, flattened

SEATTLE — A semi-truck in Washington folded a vehicle in half and flattened it on the highway on Tuesday afternoon, but the woman driving managed to escape the accident with only minor injuries.

According to Washington State Trooper Rocky Oliphant, the 46-year-old woman was driving her 2015 Nissan Altima when a trailing semi-truck driver, who was cited for “following too closely,” struck and flattened her vehicle. Despite the car being literally folded in half, she only suffered minor injuries in the collision.

“There’s really not a word to describe this collision,” Oliphant tweeted. “Miraculously believed to be minor injuries. The car was struck from behind, folded the car in half, and semi came to rest on top of the car. In my 14 year career, I have never seen anything like it.”

In his tweets, he provided an additional photo that showed the back end of the vehicle once the semi-truck was lifted off.

The roads were reopened within an hour. In Seattle, a citation for “following too closely” results in a $189 fine.