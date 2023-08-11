INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was sentenced Friday after being convicted in a 1-year-old’s death in 2019.

Kira Fear was sentenced to 16 years in the Indiana Department of Correction after pleading guilty to neglecting a child, resulting in the boy’s death.

On Feb. 20, 2019, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was dispatched to the 6000 block of N. Keystone Avenue on a report of a possible deceased child. When officers arrived, EMS informed them that the child had died. Officers also learned that two adults flagged down an ambulance crew to help the child.

The child was identified as 16-month-old Dontrell Mcclung.

According to prosecutors, Fear and her boyfriend, Tyree Resnover, claimed the child hurt himself falling down the stairs at a home that was being rented as an Airbnb. An autopsy determined the child had a compression fracture to the skull and bruises on his legs that had patterns from fingers and knuckles.

The court documents revealed that Resnover searched for “what is a sign of a concussion for a baby” on his phone.

The next day, both Fear and Resnover were arrested and charged.

Resnover was sentenced to 38 years in prison after he was convicted of the same charge.