Woman seriously injured after car explosion on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a car exploded on Indy’s east side and seriously injured a woman.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the explosion occurred this morning near the intersection of E. 26th Street and Adams Street.







Photos of the damage following the car explosion near 26th and Adams.

Multiple vehicles were damaged by the explosion along with at least one home. The force of the explosion was said to have blown out several windows in nearby houses.

Police say one woman was hurt in the explosion and transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition.

According to the police report, officers arrived on scene after reports of the vehicle explosion and found an Infiniti with the roof completely blown off. Debris was street all down the street, the report said, and the woman was still sitting inside the vehicle and was awake.

On scene, officials with the Indianapolis Fire Department initially speculated the vehicle may have had welding equipment inside and exploded following a collision.

After being cut from the vehicle, the woman reportedly told officers her car exploded after she went to turn on her radio.

Arson investigators and Explosive Ordinance Disposal stated accidental causes for the explosion could not be ruled out.