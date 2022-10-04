INDIANAPOLIS – A woman was shot early Tuesday morning during a carjacking at an Indianapolis area gas station.

Officers were called to a Sunoco gas station in the 2100 block of West Morris Street just after midnight. Police located a woman at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound.

She was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police say the woman was at the gas station getting gas when two men in all-black clothing approached her. The men started an altercation with the woman and forcefully took her car.

One of the men shot the woman during the altercation.

Police are looking for the woman’s car, which is described as a silver 2007 Honda Accord with Indiana license plate TFC246. Police say the vehicle is believed to be occupied by both the suspects.

If you have any information regarding the case, you are asked to call the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.