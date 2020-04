TULSA, Okla. — Never underestimate the power of peanut butter!

A woman shared her life hack for cutting her dog’s nails.

Lindsey Shleton, a traveling nurse, uploaded this now-viral TikTok video.

First she wraps her head in plastic wrap and then smears peanut butter across her forehead.

The idea is to distract her dog by making him look up so he won’t see the clippers.

She said it works really well!

Shelton and her husband are now in talks to sell this hack as a product.