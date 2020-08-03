Woman’s phone flooded with calls from people who want COVID-19 tests after Walgreens shares her number

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Cheryl O’Brien is back home from Florida this summer, visiting family in Greenwood, confident she doesn’t have the coronavirus after testing negative for COVID-19.

Still, the pandemic is playing havoc with her cell phone service.

“Ten or twenty days ago I started getting around a hundred phone calls a day, and I didn’t know where they were coming from so I answered them, naturally,” said O’Brien, “and so everybody that I talked to said, ‘I want to make an appointment for my COVID-19 test.’ I said, ‘You have the wrong number. You have a personal phone number,’ and they said, ‘We’re calling Walgreens on Washington Street,’ and I said, ‘There is no Walgreens on Washington Street.’”

Not now, but there used to be.

At 3205 East Washington Street, on the corner of Lasalle Street, there’s the faded outline of the Walgreens logo on the exterior wall of the abandoned store and signage all around advertising daily COVID-19 testing around back.

And if you search the web for COVID-19 drive thru testing, a photograph of the store (when it was still open) and a map and O’Brien’s personal phone number are on the Walgreens site.

The store is closed, there is no testing, and O’Brien is not the lady to call if you want to get a COVID-19 test on the east side of Indianapolis.

“I get texts from people that want to get that COVID test because they’re anticipating they have it,” sympathized O’Brien, “They’ve been in contact with other people, and I can’t respond to them because I have no way of saying, ‘I can’t make an appointment for you.’”

When she was still answering her phone, O’Brien would provide a community service directing callers to another drive thru testing site, but no more. She’s taken to blocking calls and text messages from people she doesn’t know and fears Walgreens website mistake is going to blow up her cell phone bill and limited plan this summer.

“Absolutely, and I can only guess it’s going to be $400 this month,” she said, “from all these phone calls. My daughter pays my phone bill, and she already told me she’s not going to do it this month so we’re anticipating this, we don’t know for sure.”

O’Brien said she has talked several times to Walgreen’s customer service representatives, who told her they can do nothing to get her phone number off the website.

We sent Walgreens an email today asking what could be done to solve O’Brien’s problem.

When they tell us, we’ll tell you.