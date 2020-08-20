Women breaking barriers in racing

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – This year’s Indianapolis 500 will be historic for many reasons, and one includes the women of racing. For the first time in nearly 20 years, no women will be among the 33 drivers competing over the 104th running of the race.

Over the century, nearly 4,000 cars have lined up for the Indy 500, and 9 women have been in that lineup: Janet Guthrie; Lyn St. James; Sarah Fisher; Danica Patrick; Milka Duno; Ana Beatriz; Simona de Silvestro; Pippa Mann; and Katherine Legge.

“No matter what an industry is, no matter what a company is— a woman brings about a different perspective, a different viewpoint,” said Terri Talbert-Hatch, a veteran of the industry and co-founder of IUPUI’s motorsports engineering degree.

For more than 50 years, Talbert-Hatch has watched lap after lap across the yard of bricks. Not once has she seen a woman raise the Borg Warner trophy, but she’s taught the women that helped men become champions, like Lizzie Todd.

“So I was 13 maybe or so, Terri emailed me back,” Todd said, telling the story of how she reached out to motorsports professionals for mentorship. “She was like ‘When you’re out here in May for the 500, let’s get together!’”

Talbert-Hatch introduced Lizzie, a bright-eyed girl from Wolcott, Colorado, to Indianapolis, Indiana, the racing capital of the world.

That email is how a sisterhood in racing started and spanned across generations.

“Right as I walked under the tunnel and was eye level with the track, I saw a car go 60 to 220 (MPH) in 3 seconds and I was hooked instantly,” she exclaimed! “I looked at my dad and saw the guys going over the wall and said, ‘Dad, I want to do that!’, and he was like, ‘No, no you do not!’ And then he pointed to one of the people with the computers and he was like, ‘You want to do that.’ And I was like, ‘Okay, well what’s that?’ And he said, ‘They’re engineers!’”

The 22-year old is a systems engineer for Andretti Autosport and IndyCar driver Ryan Hunter-Reay.

She’s in charge of the car’s 150 sensors that livestream data every second.

“We know what is happening while the car is running, while it’s on the back stretch so hopefully we catch a problem before Ryan does,” Todd explained her duties.

Right beside Todd is 28-year-old Amanda Gross.



Amanda Gross credits her alma mater, IUPUI, for fueling her passion and educating the future women in motorsports, girls like Hannah Flight and Febe Wolf.

“I’ve never felt like I’m a woman in this sport. I feel like I’m an engineer in this sport,” Gross stated firmly.

She’s spent nearly a decade in the field, and this weekend, Gross is in charge of enhancing the performance and speed of Hunter-Reay’s car.

“I never thought that I would be on a race team, and I’m here and I did it on my own. I was able —and I’ve stayed on my own and I’ve built my career and I’ve done it because I have the work ethic and the drive to do it,” Gross told Edmé.



“I was born kind of into it,” explained Wolf when talking about how she got interested in racing.

The 20-year-old’s dad raced, and her family runs Wolf Racing, competing in quarter midgets and micro sprints.

“I got teched more. It was just like these small things and it was like, okay, I feel like it was because I was a girl,” the mechanical engineering major described. “Not necessarily that that’s what it was, but it was very noticeable that they cared a lot more that I was winning and they weren’t.”

Wolf is still winning; dozens of trophies sit on the shelves of IUPUI’s garage for the all-girls go-kart team she leads.

She’s now the crew chief for the team; Flight is a shop team member.

“I did a lot of things in my childhood in male-dominant areas,” the 19-year-old sophomore described. “I picked an instrument that was in a male dominant section—I played percussion and that’s all boys. I guess I’m not use to thinking, ‘There’s so many guys what am I going to do?’ I just deal with it and succeed.”

That’s the very attitude that connects the past, present, and future women in racing.

“It – we shouldn’t even think of it as a male dominated area; it’s just an area that’s been unexplored by females so far, but I can imagine that’s going to change,” Flight proudly said.

For these women, gender isn’t a pit wall, and they are determined to cross the finish line.