Women’s history library to open in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – A new library is making history in Indiana.

The Gal's Guide library is in the Nickel Plate arts building in downtown Noblesville claims to be among the nation’s first women’s history libraries.

The library has more than 1,500 books. It's run by seven volunteers who tell us that access to a library like this one is nearly impossible to come by.

“It's actually lacking in America to tell you the truth. There is one American women's history library that is attached to Harvard, but we actually cover women from all over the globe, and we are actually the first ones to have a lending library in the entire country.”

Leah Leach, founder, Gal's Guide

The Gal's Guide library card is free, and the late fee is just 25 cents. You can sign up at galsguide.org.