Work begins on Circle of Lights for Monument Circle

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers may be thinking about Halloween, but preparations for Christmas time in downtown Indianapolis are also underway.

Tuesday morning retired IBEW 481 union electricians began checking the wires, fuses, sockets and bulbs for the Circle of Lights display.

The annual tradition features 4,784 multi-color LED light bulbs strung around Monument Circle.

Volunteers will spend three days looking over the lights to make sure they are ready for when the switch is finally flipped on the holiday attraction.

“They’ll have up to a hundred thousand people there for the celebration and we’d hate to have the ceremony spoiled by a bad light stringer or the lights not coming on,” said Lance Bradbury with IBEW 481. “So that’s why it’s so important to us to come and make sure that everything Is a hundred percent before we begin that community project.”

More than 200 volunteers will actually begin hanging the lights November 13. It takes almost eight hours to get the lights hung.

The lighting ceremony will take place November 26, the Friday after Thanksgiving at 7 p.m. nce again, visitors will be able to gather in-person to view this year’s lights.

“I know it’s before Halloween but for us in the city this is the preparation for kicking off the holiday season and getting everything ready,” Bradbury said. “There’s a lot of work that goes into the circle lights, it’s not just the celebration the day after thanksgiving, so there’s a lot of work that everybody does to get ready for that event.”