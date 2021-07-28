Worker hospitalized with broken bones after being struck by car in Cass County work zone

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CASS COUNTY, Ind. — A worker suffered several broken bones when he was hit by a car in a highway work zone in Cass County, according to Indiana State Police.

At about 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, authorities were called to a crash near County Road 500 South.

State police say a preliminary investigation shows that an 83-year-old Logansport man was driving a 2005 GMC pickup truck southbound on U.S. 35 near CR 500 S. A 38-year-old Indianapolis man driving a 2018 Nissan Sentra was following behind him.

As both vehicles drove into a highway work zone, the Logansport man stopped for a Rieth Riley Company worker holding a stop sign to control traffic for a crew milling the road. The Indianapolis man failed to stop behind the Logansport man and swerved west, hitting the rear of the Logansport man’s truck with a “glancing blow,” according to ISP. State police say the Indianapolis man’s car continued onto the shoulder, where it struck the worker.

The worker was flown to a hospital in Fort Wayne for treatment.

ISP says drugs and alcohol are not suspected of being a contributing factor in the crash. 

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News