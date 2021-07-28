Worker hospitalized with broken bones after being struck by car in Cass County work zone

CASS COUNTY, Ind. — A worker suffered several broken bones when he was hit by a car in a highway work zone in Cass County, according to Indiana State Police.

At about 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, authorities were called to a crash near County Road 500 South.

State police say a preliminary investigation shows that an 83-year-old Logansport man was driving a 2005 GMC pickup truck southbound on U.S. 35 near CR 500 S. A 38-year-old Indianapolis man driving a 2018 Nissan Sentra was following behind him.

As both vehicles drove into a highway work zone, the Logansport man stopped for a Rieth Riley Company worker holding a stop sign to control traffic for a crew milling the road. The Indianapolis man failed to stop behind the Logansport man and swerved west, hitting the rear of the Logansport man’s truck with a “glancing blow,” according to ISP. State police say the Indianapolis man’s car continued onto the shoulder, where it struck the worker.

The worker was flown to a hospital in Fort Wayne for treatment.

ISP says drugs and alcohol are not suspected of being a contributing factor in the crash.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.