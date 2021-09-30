Workers find person’s body in trash transfer station in Lawrence; death investigation underway

LAWRENCE, Ind. – Sanitation workers found a person’s body in the trash at a transfer station Thursday morning.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, officers responded to the Ray’s Trash Service transfer station, located in the 10000 block of E. 56th Street, after employees found the deceased individual as they were transferring items for transport to a landfill.

Police believe the individual had arrived at the transfer station in a collection vehicle within the last 24 hours.

Investigators said the individual appeared to be an adult male. The Marion County Coroner’s Office is working to determine the person’s identity as well as cause and manner of death.

Technicians from the Marion County Forensic Services Agency processed the location for “procedural due diligence,” police said.

The case is currently considered a death investigation.