LOGANSPORT — Saturday morning the Logansport Parks and Recreation department posted a message on their Facebook page displaying the vandalism and what is left of Riverside Park’s men’s and women’s bathrooms.

“What’s on our mind? The worst vandalism I’ve ever seen in my 28 years of doing Parks & Recreation,” said the department on their Facebook post. “This was the done at the Riverside restrooms on Friday night, both Men’s & Women’s sides. I don’t know who is so angry that they could do this, but it’s made me heartsick and sick to my stomach.”

We have reached out to the department for further information on this incident including if they possibly have surveillance video to identify the suspect.