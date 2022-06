Happing July 3 – 8, the YMCA is hosting a camping experience exclusively offered to children of families with parents who are veterans or active in the armed services, including the Reserves and National Guard. Mark Scoular, the Executive Director of Flat Rock River, joins us live from St. Paul, Indiana with more details on the camp’s week of events. You can also find more information on Camp Flat Rock River’s website.

