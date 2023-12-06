WESTFIELD, Ind. — Central Indiana will have its 13th YMCA now that city leaders have broken ground in Westfield on Wednesday.

The Ascension St. Vincent YMCA in Westfield will be built near the Westfield Washington School natatorium. The building will be located at the southwest corner of Wheeler Road and 181st Street. It will also stand on land that the Wheeler Family donated.

“The incredible support for this center demonstrates how eager this community is to have access to have access to a best-in-class YMCA that highlights the power of partnerships and collaboration,” said Gregg Hiland, President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis.

The 54,000-square-foot facility will feature the following amenities:

Gymnasium for court sports

Free Weights and Cardio Equipment

Cycle and Yoga studios

Indoor Track

Teaching Kitchen

Child Watch and Kid’s adventure area

Community gathering spaces

Chapel/reflection room

Classrooms for Collegiate Partnerships

STEM classroom

“Westfield has established itself as a place where sports, healthy living, and community come together, and we’re honored to enhance that unique identity and take a step closer to our vision of a healthier, more equitable, more connected community.”

Please view here to learn more about the YMCA coming to Westfield and see their schematic.