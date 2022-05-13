YORKTOWN, Ind. — The Yorktown police marshal announced his resignation on Friday, saying “some of the people who use Facebook as a weapon attempted to contact my wife and daughter.”

Shane Ginnan took over as town marshal in January of 2022. His last day on the job will be June 10.

“While I accepted the fact that I need to face the slings and arrows of my office it crosses the line when my family is brought into the fight,” said Ginnan.

Ginnan’s full resignation letter is as follows:

“I regret to inform you that I have decided to resign my position as Town Marshal. There have been some trials and tribulations in the few months that I have been here. I accepted the position because I felt that I could bring about some much-needed change and in some ways, I know that I have. New policy and procedure, new equipment, the purchase and grant awarded for in car and body worn cameras just to name a few.

While I think I could continue to make change for the better the detractors in the community seem to be unrelenting even though many have never met me. The event that solidified my departure was when some of the people who use Facebook as a weapon attempted to contact my wife and daughter. While I accepted the fact that I need to face the slings and arrows of my office it crosses the line when my family is brought into the fight. In nearly twenty-one years at my former job no one ever attempted to bring my family into a perceived fight or disagreement they had with me or a decision I had made in my office.

I was hoping to make a difference here and also have some enjoyment as this was to be my last Law Enforcement job before officially retiring but this seems impossible given the situation. I know you will need time to name a replacement but I would like my last day to be June 10th, 2022.”

Council member Lon Fox issued the following statement in response to Ginnan’s resignation:

“It is disappointing to announce today that I received the resignation of our Town Marshal, Shane Ginnan. I believe he was set to be a great agent of change for good in our police department. Ginnan was launching many great next steps for Yorktown: body cameras, dashborad cameras, opportunities for our officers to better connect with students and children so that police are more likely to be seen as a resource and a friend, and bike patrols which offers our officers a great space to connect and interact with our residents.

I hope that these efforts, and many more like it, will continue to be a priority of our next Marshal. A search process will begin once The Council has had a chance to consider its options.”