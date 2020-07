The coronavirus was detected at Yosemite National park in California.

Health officials for Mariposa County say wastewater taken from Yosemite’s treatment facilities have tested positive for COVID-19.

The county got the first positive test results Monday from samples taken right after the Fourth of July weekend.

The park is already limiting the number of visitors because of the pandemic, but officials say it will hold off on reopening campgrounds through the end of July.