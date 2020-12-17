You asked, we answered: Doctor answers viewers’ questions about the COVID-19 vaccines

INDIANAPOLIS — As second coronavirus vaccine gets one step closer to the arms of Americans, many Hoosiers say they still have questions they would like clarified.

An advisory panel voted Thursday to recommend the Food and Drug Administration authorize Moderna’s vaccine for emergency use, as they did last week for Pfizer’s vaccine.

Front-line healthcare workers and long-term care residents will be the first to receive the vaccine with more Hoosiers expected to receive the vaccine in the months to come.

With new developments happening throughout the week, our viewers say they have questions about the vaccine– so we took your questions straight to medical experts for answers.

Dr. Lana Dbeibo, an Infectious Disease Physician at IU Health, provided answers to the questions below:

Q: “Do medical experts expect an even higher efficacy rate when the vaccine is combined with a person’s naturally developed antibodies?” asked Eric Barnes of Beech Grove.

“If you are vaccinated against COVID-19 then you might have more immunity than what you would have if you got the infection naturally,” said Dr. Lana Dbeibo. “That’s why the recommendation is: once you have recovered from the virus that you can take the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Q: So should you wait to get the vaccine if you do have COVID-19?

“We don’t have any restrictions on that. Once you are out of your isolation period and you can go out in public then that is okay to get [vaccinated],” said Dr. Lana Dbeibo. “Obviously the recommendation from the CDC is: because you have some level of immunity for the next 90 days after your initial infection, maybe just delay to give others a chance to get the vaccine. But [having COVID-19] is not a medical reason not to get the vaccine.”

Q: “If I have had the flu vaccine is it safe to get the COVID vaccine?” asked Katherine H from Indianapolis.

“Yes… because we don’t have a lot of data on that, [the CDC] is recommending 14 days to pass between one shot and the other.”

Q: “Should I be concerned about having a reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine?” asked Kathleen H of Carmel.

“People did not have severe allergies except for in the UK. There were two that had [severe reactions] and one in the US. And these were individuals that had severe allergies in the past that required them to carry epipens around,” said Dr. Dbeibo. “Of course, like any drug, you can be allergic to it but it’s just not that common usually with vaccines.”

Q: “Why is there a precaution about individuals with a bleeding disorder?” asked Carol of Fishers.

“That’s standard for any vaccine,” said Dr. Dbeibo. “You just want to inform the person who is giving you the vaccine that you have a bleeding disorder but it’s not a contraindication – unless your doctor says that you cannot have [a vaccine]. But for the most part, it’s just because of the injection. So if you’ve gotten the flu shot before or any other vaccines there shouldn’t be a problem.”

Q: “What side effects should people look out for?“

“The most common side effects were fever, headaches, muscle pains, and fatigue… and these were most common after the second dose,” said Dr. Dbeibo. “I would tell people that if you get those side effects, always think that this means that the vaccine is working. Don’t think of it as ‘That made me sick’. This is your immune’s response to try to make antibodies and that’s exactly what we want it to do.”

Q: “We are snowbirds and go to Florida after Christmas, will we be able to get the vaccine shot in Florida?” asked Brenda Y of New Castle.

“This answer might change with time, but right now I do not see a reason for why not. If they become eligible, they will be invited to go get the vaccine,” said Dr. Dbeibo. “The vaccine is not being restricted once you reach the level of eligibility and it’s also provided at no cost by the government so I really see no reason for why this would be a problem, but again that might change and I’m sure the states will update us if that becomes a problem.”

