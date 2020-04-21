You can find gas for $1 in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Within the last 24 hours, U.S. oil plunged to near negative $37 per barrel. We have not seen levels that low since 1983. Basically, they have no where to put it because they keep pumping it, but there’s no demand for it because of the coronavirus pandemic.

So what does that mean for consumers who need to fill up?

We’ve seen a huge drop in gas prices in central Indiana. In fact, the lowest gas price in Indianapolis is $1. That’s at the Clark station on North Keystone Avenue and 39th Street.

The average gas price in Indianapolis for regular unleaded is $1.46.

The average gas price last month was $1.88, and this time last year, the average gas price was $2.84.

Diesel fuel has dropped as well. The lowest diesel fuel price we’ve seen is $1.99 from Exxon on 38th Street at Franklin Road.