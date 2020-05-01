You can still support Speedway businesses during month of May

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Today would usually be the kickoff to a month of festivities, leading up to the greatest spectacle in racing, the Indy 500.

But the coronavirus pandemic has postponed that and so many 500 festival activities.

This year’s race is now set to be held August 23. The official green flag time will be announced at a later date.

The GMR Grand Prix is moved to Saturday, July 4 on the IMS road course. It will be part of a double-header with the Brickyard 400. The NASCAR race was moved to July 4 at IMS for the first time this year. Drivers will compete on the same track on the same weekend.

Typically, during the month of May, officials estimate about $330 million dollars are poured into the local economy and over 300,000 fans attend the race.

But you can still show your support for the town of Speedway and local businesses this month.

The Speedway Arts Council is offering a porch and window decorating contest with all proceeds benefiting the food pantry at St. Christopher Church.

Participants will share their photos of social media using the hashtag #SupportSpeedway and #StillMayinSpeedway.

To find out more, click here.